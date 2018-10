Belarussian soldiers from an Interior Ministry special unit take part in a competition for a Maroon beret (Red beret) near the village of Volovshchina, some 25 kilometers from Minsk, Belarus, 23 October 2018. EPA/TATYANA ZENKOVICH

A Belarussian soldier from an Interior Ministry special unit takes part in a competition for a Maroon beret (Red beret) near the village of Volovshchina, some 25 kilometers from Minsk, Belarus, 23 October 2018. EPA/TATYANA ZENKOVICH

Belarussian soldiers from an Interior Ministry special unit take part in a competition for a Maroon beret (Red beret) near the village of Volovshchina, some 25 kilometers from Minsk, Belarus, 23 October 2018. EPA/TATYANA ZENKOVICH

Belarussian soldiers from an Interior Ministry special unit take part in a competition for a Maroon beret (Red beret) near the village of Volovshchina, some 25 kilometers from Minsk, Belarus, 23 October 2018. EPA/TATYANA ZENKOVICH

A Belarussian soldier from an Interior Ministry special unit takes part in a competition for a Maroon beret (Red beret) near the village of Volovshchina, some 25 kilometers from Minsk, Belarus, 23 October 2018. EPA/TATYANA ZENKOVICH

Soldiers in Belarus take part in exercises to earn crimson berets

Belorussian soldiers were put through their paces on Tuesday in a series of competitive exercises to earn crimson berets and prove their combat readiness, an epa-efe photojournalist reported.

A special forces unit from the interior ministry comprising 143 soldiers took part in twice-yearly exercises of varying difficulty in a forested area near the village of Volovshchina, some 25 kilometers (15.5 miles) from the capital Minsk.