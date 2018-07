A video grab handout made available by Thai Royal Navy shows some of the members of a trapped soccer team in a section of Tham Luang cave in Khun Nam Nang Non Forest Park, Chiang Rai province, Thailand, Jul 4, 2018. EPA-EFE/ROYAL THAI NAVY / HANDOUT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/ NO SALES HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

A group of 10 soldiers led by a military doctor would remain with the 12 children and their coach, who have been trapped in a partially flooded cave in northern Thailand, until they are rescued, the authorities said Wednesday.

Ruetaiwan Patisen, spokesperson for the rescue teams, told EFE that the children were in good health, despite having starved for 10 days, stuck in the cave located in the Chiang Rai province.