Members of the minority Sikh community of Afghanistan gathered in Kabul on Monday to say goodbye to Awtar Singh Khalsa, the only Sikh candidate in the upcoming parliamentary elections, a day after he was killed along with 12 other members of the community in a suicide attack in Jalalabad.

Khalsa was the first Sikh or Hindu to announce his candidature for the parliamentary elections, as lawmakers from these communities are usually nominated by the president despite a legal decree ensuring a seat for the minorities in 2013.