Cuban personnel work in the debris of the plane in Havana, Cuba, on May 20, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/Marcelino Vazquez

Police and military personnel work among the wreckage of the Boeing-737 plane that crashed shortly after taking off from the Jose Marti airport in Havana, Cuba, May 18, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/Omara García

Maylin Diaz Almaguer, shows a photo of her sister Mailen, 19, the sole survivor of the Havana air disaster, at the Calixto Garcia hospital in Havana, Cuba, May 20, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/Alejandro Ernesto

Mailen Diaz Almaguer, the only survivor from the plane crash that killed more than a hundred people in May in Havana, is now in a stable condition, although a medical report on Wednesday reported that she was in a "critical" state due to respiratory problems.

In the last 72 hours, the 19-year-old patient was reattached to a mechanical ventilator due to lung damage caused by injuries that affect the functioning of her vital systems, according to a medical report from Calixto Garcia University Hospital in Havana, published by state media.