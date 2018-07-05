Mailen Diaz Almaguer, the only survivor from the plane crash that killed more than a hundred people in May in Havana, is now in a stable condition, although a medical report on Wednesday reported that she was in a "critical" state due to respiratory problems.
In the last 72 hours, the 19-year-old patient was reattached to a mechanical ventilator due to lung damage caused by injuries that affect the functioning of her vital systems, according to a medical report from Calixto Garcia University Hospital in Havana, published by state media.