The sole survivor of an alleged terror group responsible for the Nov. 2015 attacks in Paris that left 130 people dead went on trial in the Belgian capital on Monday on charges related to a police shoot-out just before his capture.
Salah Abdeslam, 28, was brought from prison in France under tight security and arrived at the Brussels court alongside his alleged accomplice Sofian Ayari, 24, to face charges of attempted murder and possession of illegal weapons in relation to a shootout with police that took place as security forces encircled an apartment which he had used as a hide-out four months after the attacks in Paris.