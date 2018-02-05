A view onto a paper with the names of the hearing schedule in the courtroom prior to the opening of the trial of terror suspects Salah Abdeslam and Sofiane Ayari, also known as Amine Choukri, in Brussels, Belgium, Feb. 5, 2018. EPA-EFE/EMANUEL DUNAND

Prime suspect in the November 2015 Paris attacks Salah Abdeslam (4-R) sits beside his alleged accomplice Sofiane Ayari (2-R, standing) as they are surrounded by Belgian special police officers prior to the opening of their trial in Brussels, Belgium, Feb. 5, 2018. EPA-EFE/EMANUEL DUNAND

Prime suspect in the November 2015 Paris attacks Salah Abdeslam (C, seated) is surrounded by Belgian special police officers prior to the opening of the trial of terror suspects Salah Abdeslam and Sofiane Ayari, also known as Amine Choukri, in Brussels, Belgium, Feb. 5, 2018. EPA-EFE/EMANUEL DUNAND / POOL

The sole survivor of an alleged terror group responsible for the Nov. 2015 attacks in Paris that left 130 people dead went on trial in the Belgian capital on Monday on charges related to a police shoot-out just before his capture.

Salah Abdeslam, 28, was brought from prison in France under tight security and arrived at the Brussels court alongside his alleged accomplice Sofian Ayari, 24, to face charges of attempted murder and possession of illegal weapons in relation to a shootout with police that took place as security forces encircled an apartment which he had used as a hide-out four months after the attacks in Paris.