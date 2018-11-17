New Maldivian President Ibrahim Mohamed Solih (C) arrives with his wife Fazna Ahmed to attend his swearing-in ceremony in Male, Maldives, Nov. 17, 2018. EPA-EFE/FAYAZ MOOSA

Maldives' Chief Justice Dr Ahmed Abdulla Didi (R) administers the oath of office to Vice President Faisal Naseem (2-L) as new Maldivian President Ibrahim Mohamed Solih (L) and Speaker Qasim Ibrahim look on during their swearing-in ceremony in Male, Maldives, Nov. 17, 2018. EPA-EFE/FAYAZ MOOSA

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi (C) chats with former Maldivian president Mohamed Nasheed (L) as they attend swearing-in ceremony of new Maldivian President Ibrahim Mohamed Solih in Male, Maldives, Nov. 17, 2018. EPA-EFE/FAYAZ MOOSA

Ibrahim Mohamed Solih speaks after being sworn in as the country's new President in Male, Maldives, Nov. 17, 2018. EPA-EFE/FAYAZ MOOSA

The new president of the Maldives was sworn in Saturday at a ceremony attended by some 12,000 invitees, including the prime minister of India, but with the notable absence of his campaign rival, who could face an investigation into his human rights record while in power.

As a candidate for the opposition coalition, Ibrahim Mohamed Solih swept to victory against former president Abdulla Yameen in the September election, prompting the latter to unsuccessfully challenge the results in the small Indian Ocean country's top court.