Solomon Islands Prime Minister Manasseh Sogavare ruled out establishing a Chinese military base in his country to preserve the security of the strategic Pacific region, according to New Zealand state media Thursday.

Sogavare, at the Pacific Islands Forum leaders' summit held in Fiji until Thursday, said in an interview with Radio New Zealand that " it is in nobody's interest" that "no military base be established in any Pacific Island country, much less the Solomon Islands."