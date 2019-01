Commuters are seen inside a public mini bus in the streets of the Somali-majority neighborhood of Eastleigh in Nairobi, Kenya, Jan. 18, 2019. EPA-EFE/DANIEL IRUNGU

A Muslim woman walks in front of closed shops after Eastleigh community members shut down their businesses protest in condemnation of the recent terror attack that claimed 21 lives, including those of two Kenyan Somalis, in Nairobi, Kenya, Jan. 18, 2019. EPA-EFE/DANIEL IRUNGU

Eastleigh business community members being addressed by their leaders after closing their shops as part of a protest in condemnation of the recent terror attack that claimed 21 lives, including those of two Kenyan Somalis, in Nairobi, Kenya, Jan. 18, 2019. EPA-EFE/DANIEL IRUNGU

Business community members in a suburb of the Kenyan capital closed their shops on Friday in a protest condemning a deadly attack on a hotel and office complex earlier in the week that was claimed by Somali militant group al-Shabaab, an epa-efe photojournalist reported.

Shop owners in the northern Nairobi suburb of Eastleigh, which is predominantly inhabited by Somali immigrants, closed their stores for hours to denounce Tuesday's attack that left 21 people dead, according to Kenyan authorities.