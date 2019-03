Somali security officers run at the scene of a gun fight as they battle al-Shabab fighters who stormed the government building after exploding a car bomb in central Mogadishu, Somalia, Mar. 23, 2019. EPA-EFE/SAID YUSUF WARSAME

Civilians flee the scene of a gun fight as Somali security forces battle al-Shabab fighters who stormed the government building after exploding a car bomb in central Mogadishu, Somalia, Mar.23, 2019. EPA-EFE/SAID YUSUF WARSAME

People carry the body of a victim on a stretcher at the scene of a gun fight where Somali security forces battled al-Shabab fighters who stromed the government building after exploding a car bomb in central Mogadishu, Somalia, Mar. 23, 2019. EPA-EFE/SAID YUSUF WARSAME

Somali security officers stand at the scene of a gun fight where security forces battled al-Shabab fighters who stromed the government building after exploding a car bomb in central Mogadishu, Somalia, Mar. 23, 2019. EPA-EFE/SAID YUSUF WARSAME

Somalia's deputy minister of labor and 10 other people were killed here Saturday when members of the militant Islamist group al-Shabab detonated two explosives-packed vehicles and stormed a government building, officials told EFE.

The first car bombing took place in the morning at the Jubba intersection in Mogadishu, where Somali intelligence headquarters the Ministry of Labor and Public Works are located.