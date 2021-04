Nurses at the intensive care unit of the Casmu private hospital in Montevideo, Uruguay, attend to Covid-19 patients on 14 April 2021. EFE/ Raul Martinez

A Covid-19 patient reads inside the intensive care unit of the Casmu private hospital on 14 April 2021 in Montevideo, Uruguay. EFE/ Raul Martinez

Nurses at the intensive care unit of the Casmu private hospital in Montevideo, Uruguay, prepare to attend to Covid-19 patients on 14 April 2021. EFE/ Raul Martinez

The deafening silence, the isolation, the loneliness and the tireless struggle to avoid losing another patient. That has been the harsh reality in recent weeks for intensive care workers at hospitals across Uruguay.

That small South American country is not what it once was.