A handout photo made available by the New Zealand Department of Conservation (DOC) shows stranded pilot whales washed up on the beach at Farewell Spit, New Zealand, 10 February 2017. According to a report by the DOC, around 416 pilot whales have been washed up on the beach at Farewell Spit, around 300 of which have died EPA-EFE/FILE/NEW ZEALAND DEPARTMENT OF CONSERVATION/DEB PRICE HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

A handout picture released by the New Zealand Department of Conservation (DOC) on 14 February 2015 shows stranded pilot whales at Farewell Spit, a narrow sandbar at the northern tip of the South Island, New Zealand, 13 February 2015, after they had beached there. EPA-EFE/FILE/New Zealand DOC/Matt Nalder HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

An undated handout picture released by the New Zealand Deportment of Conservation (DOC) on 5 April 2018, show 2 out of 32 pilot whales that beached south of Haast in New Zealand. EPA-EFE/FILE/New Zealand Department of Conservation HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY

About 145 pilot whales died in New Zealand after stranding during the weekend on Stewart Island (Rakiura), in the extreme south of the country, official sources said Monday.

A hiker alerted authorities on Saturday night about the situation of the whales, which stranded in Mason Bay in two separate groups about two kilometers apart, according to a statement from the Department of Conservation of New Zealand.