A handout photo made available by NASA on Jan. 3, 2019 shows a satellite image of Tropical Storm Pabuk (C) approaching the Gulf of Thailand, Jan. 2, 2019. EPA-EFE FILE/NASA Worldview HANDOUT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

A passenger airplane flies over a beach at the tourist destination of Koh Samui, Surat Thani province, southern Thailand, Jan. 3, 2019. EPA-EFE/SITTHIPONG CHAREONJAI

A Thai police officer warns tourists about a swimming ban due to a weather warning at a beach of Koh Samui, Surat Thani province, southern Thailand, Jan. 3, 2019. EPA-EFE/SITTHIPONG CHAREONJAI

About 7,000 people are staying in evacuation centers in the southern Thai province of Nakhon Si Thammarat, where Storm Pabuk was due to arrive on Friday, provincial authorities said on Friday.

Authorities were trying to evacuate 80,000 people in the province, Nakhon Si Thammarat’s secretary of the Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation, Udomporn Kan, told EFE.