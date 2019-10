Japan's new Emperor Naruhito (C) and Empress Masako (R) make their first public appearance to greet well-wishers gathered at the Imperial Palace in Tokyo, Japan, May 4, 2019. EPA-EFE FILE/FRANCK ROBICHON

Spain's King Felipe VI (L) and Queen Letizia (R) arrive to a farewell ceremony in Madrid, Spain, Oct. 20, 2019, before travelling to Japan to attend the enthronement of Emperor Naruhito. EPA-EFE/Fernando Alvarado

Japan's Emperor Akihito attends the opening of an ordinary parliamentary session at the Diet in Tokyo, Japan, Jan. 28, 2019. EPA-EFE FILE/FRANCK ROBICHON

Some 70 heads of state or government, among other prominent personalities, will on Tuesday attend the public enthronement ceremonies of the Japanese emperor, according to an official list of the Japanese authorities.

Emperor Naruhito, 59, ascended to the throne on May 1 after the abdication of his father Akihito, and his enthronement will be marked by public ceremonies to which representatives from more than 190 countries have been invited. EFE-EPA