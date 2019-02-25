Demonstrators opposed to the government of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro at the Francisco de Paula Santander border bridge linking Venezuela with Colombia, on Feb. 24, 2019. EFE-EPA/Mauricio Dueñas Castañeda

Bolivarian National Guard troops block the Francisco de Paula Santander international bridge over the Tachira River, one of the border crossing points between Colombia and Venezuela, in the town of Urena, Venezuela, Feb. 23, 2019. EPA-EFE/HECTOR PEREIRA

People try to take humanitarian aid from a truck that was set on fire in Ureña, Venezuela, on Feb. 23, 2019. EPA-EFE/DEIBISON TORRADO

Demonstrators clash with members of the Bolivarian National Police on the Francisco de Paula Santander bridge on the border between Cucuta, Colombia, and Venezuela, Feb 23, 2019. EPA-EFE/MAURICIO DUENAS CASTANEDA

A handout photo made available by the Colombian President's Office shows the head of the Venezuelan National Assembly, Juan Guaido (C), who proclaimed himself interim president of Venezuela on 23 January, accompanied by Colombian Foreign Minister Carlos Holmes Trujillo (R), upon his arrival at the El Dorado International Airport in Bogota, Colombia, 24 February 2019. EFE/EPA/EFRAIN HERRERA / COLOMBIAN PRESIDENCY - HANDOUT HANDOUT - EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

Dawn broke on Sunday at the Simon Bolivar bridge, the main border crossing point between Colombia and Venezuela, amid a tense and uncertain calm after a clash between Venezuelans - many of them shouting and calling for their country's "freedom" - who were trying to bring humanitarian aid into their country and authorities taking orders from Caracas.

On the order of Colombian President Ivan Duque, the bridge linking the Colombian city of Cucuta with Venezuela's San Antonio del Tachira was closed for two days while the damage resulting from the failed aid delivery attempt is evaluated.