Honduran migrant Juan Fernando is waiting on Mexican authorities to issue him a visitor's card for humanitarian reasons, and he wants to stay in Mexico instead of pursuing a life in the United States, a desire shared by thousands of members of the Central American caravan who arrived at the southern Mexican border recently.
"We're really looking for space here in Mexico because to go to the US we need money and we don't have it," Juan Fernando said as he waited patiently in a park in Suchiate, on the border between Mexico and Guatemala.