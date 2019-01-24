Honduran migrants who have decided to accept the humanitarian card to establish themselves legally in Mexican territory process the final document that will allow them to seek work or go to the border with the United States in search of their entry into US territory, in Ciudad Hidalgo, Mexico, 22 January 2019. EPA - EFE/Luis Villalobos

Hondurans seeking asylum under the 'visitor for humanitarian reasons' status in Mexico do the procedures to get their card, in Ciudad Hidalgo, Mexico, 23 January 2019. EPA - EFE/ Luis Villalobos

Honduran migrant Juan Fernando is waiting on Mexican authorities to issue him a visitor's card for humanitarian reasons, and he wants to stay in Mexico instead of pursuing a life in the United States, a desire shared by thousands of members of the Central American caravan who arrived at the southern Mexican border recently.

"We're really looking for space here in Mexico because to go to the US we need money and we don't have it," Juan Fernando said as he waited patiently in a park in Suchiate, on the border between Mexico and Guatemala.