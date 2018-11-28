Some members of the migrant caravan prepare to return to their countries on board a Mexican Federal Police plane at the Tijuana airport on 27 November 2018. EFE-EPA/ Jobeth Terriquez

The migrant caravan, most of the members of which are currently in the Mexican border city of Tijuana, is continuing to fragment as in recent hours some 200 migrants asked to return to their countries, although thousands of others remain firm in their desire to request asylum in the US.

The decision by some migrants to return to their countries comes after the incidents on Sunday, when hundreds of Central Americans crossed the Tijuana River canal to try and climb over the border wall and enter the US illegally, an effort that was fended off by US authorities with tear gas.