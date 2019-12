Entrepreneur Yorgen Fenech (R) leaves with an unidentified man the Malta Law Courts, in Valletta, Malta, 29 November, 2019. EPA-EFE/DOMENIC AQUILINA

A memorial to Daphne Caruana Galizia at the Great Siege Monument in Valletta , Malta, 26 November 2019. EPA-EFE/DOMENIC AQUILINA

Matthew Caruana Galizia, the son of investigative journalist Daphne Caruana who was murdered in Malta two years ago, in an interview with EFE in Madrid, Spain. 17 December 2019. EFE/Víctor Lerena

The son of investigative journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia, who was murdered in Malta two years ago, said reporting corruption in a “mafia” country like his is more dangerous than covering a war.

Matthew Caruana Galizia, 33, said his mother was left alone and unsupported in her work uncovering dishonesty, bribery and fraud by the powerful in Malta.