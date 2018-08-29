Martin Luther King III, son of prominent civil rights activist Martin Luther King Jr., on Tuesday denounced the US Government's immigration policies that have separated hundreds of immigrant families, during a visit to the United States-Mexico border wall.
Luther King III arrived on Tuesday at La Amistad International Park, which is located between the Mexican city of Tijuana and San Diego, in the company of his wife and daughter and on the 55th anniversary of his father's famous "I have a dream" speech.