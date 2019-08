A undated handout photo made available by the US Department of State showing a 'Wanted' poster for Hamza bin Laden, the son of late al-Qaeda leader Osama Bin Laden who was killed in 2011 in Abbottabad, Pakistan by the special forces of USA. EPA-EFE FILE/US DEPARTMENT OF STATE HANDOUT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY

A screen grab from an undated handout video made available by the United States Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) shows Hamza bin Laden, the son of late al-Qaeda leader Osama bin Laden, issued July 31, 2019. EPA-EFE/CIA HANDOUT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY

Hamza bin Laden, the son of al-Qaeda founder Osama bin Laden and a rising figure in his late father's violent Islamist group, is believed to have died, United States officials said Wednesday.

The date, location and other circumstances surrounding the death weren't immediately clear, but communication among militants suggests he had been killed, the officials said, according to EFE/Dow Jones.