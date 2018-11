Panamanian ex-President Ricardo Martinelli (L) reacts upon his arrival at Panama's Supreme Court for a hearing on Nov. 21, 2018. Martinelli is accused of spying on more than 100 opposition figures during his five-year tenure as president from 2009 to 2014. EPA-EFE/BIENVENIDO VELASCO

An image of the metal fence that surrounds the United States Immigration and Customs Enforcement's Krome detention facility in Miami, Florida, USA, where two sons of Panamanian ex-President Ricardo Martinelli are being held after being arrested on on Nov. 20, 2018, on immigration charges. EPA-EFE/Giorgio Viera

Authorities in the United States said Wednesday that they have arrested the two male sons of Panamanian former President Ricardo Martinelli in Coral Gables, Florida, on immigration charges.

US Immigration and Customs Enforcement arrested Panamanians Luis Enrique Martinelli-Linares and Ricardo Alberto Martinelli-Linares during an operation in that South Florida city on Tuesday, a spokesman for that law-enforcement agency, Bryan Cox, told EFE.