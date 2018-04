The Sony Corp. is seen before the company's headquarters in Tokyo, Japan, Feb. 2, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/FRANCK ROBICHON

Sony posted a net income of 490.8 billion yen ($4.49 billion) in the 2017 financial year, which ended in March, an almost seven-fold jump from the previous year, due to the good performance of its semiconductor, video games and movie businesses, the company said in a statement on Friday.

The operating income of the Japanese multinational during the last fiscal year was 734.9 billion yen, an increase of 154.5 percent year-on-year.