A handout photo made available by The National Agency for Disaster Management, abbreviated as BNPB, shows Mount Soputan as it spews hot ash in Minahasa, North Sulawesi, Indonesia, Oct 3, 2018. EPA-EFE/BNPB / HANDOUT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

The Soputan volcano located in the northern Sulawesi island in Indonesia erupted Wednesday prompting authorities to raise the alert in the area to the second highest Level 3, reported official sources.

Sotupan emitted a column of smoke and ash 4,000 meters (13,123 feet) high moving towrds west of the volcano, where authorities have established a safety radius of 4 kilometers (2.5 miles) around the crater, said the National Agency for Disaster Management, BNPB.