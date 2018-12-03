Andras Fekete-Gyor chairman of the Hungarian oppositional party Momentum Movement, delivers his speech during the demonstration called 'We Stand With CEU' in downtown Budapest, Hungary, Oct. 26, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/ZSOLT SZIGETVARY HUNGARY

A private university founded by Hungarian-American philanthropist George Soros on Monday announced it was moving its United States degree programmes to Austria after the government in Hungary blocked the institution from accepting any students for its Sept. 2019 intake.

The Central European University said in a statement that following 20 months of bureaucratic measures and adjustments including the launch of a US campus in order to comply with Hungarian legislation, the government has failed to sign an agreement that was negotiated with the State of New York that would have ensured the academic institution could have continued offering its services in Budapest.