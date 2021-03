A person photographs the enormously valuable 1873 British Guiana One-Cent Magenta stamp during the preview of an upcoming auction at Sotheby's in New York, on 11 March 2021. EFE/EPA/JUSTIN LANE

"Never." That was the curt response given by the Sotheby's expert to questions about how often an auction like the upcoming one had occurred.

On June 8, the world-renowned auction house is set to host the bidding on three enormously valuable items: the world's most expensive stamp, the most popular US stamp and the second-most valuable coin on the planet.