Advocate Paul Pretorius (C) waits for the start of the first day of the judicial commission of inquiry into state capture held in Johannesburg, South Africa, on Aug. 20, 2018. EPA-EFE/KIM LUDBROOK

Deputy chief justice Ray Zondo (C, background) chairs the first day of the judicial commission of inquiry into state capture held in Johannesburg, South Africa, on Aug. 20, 2018. EPA-EFE/KIM LUDBROOK

A South African inquiry commission began hearings on Monday in Johannesburg into alleged corruption by the government of the former president.

Jacob Zuma and other top officials are accused of "state capture," in which they illegally awarded millions in public contracts to benefit the wealthy Gupta business family.