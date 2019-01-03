A fire in South Africa that was allegedly caused by a New Year's Eve flare had by Thursday claimed at least one life, injured three and devastated thousands of acres of vegetation in coastal towns along the Western Cape, a regional fire safety association said.
The deadly fire, believed to have started on Jan. 1 and which has been fanned by seasonal gale force South Easterly winds, has razed thousands of acres of indigenous Fynbos shrublands and gutted at least one house in Pringle Bay in the Overberg region.