A general view of destroyed Fynbos vegetation around the Glen Craig conference facility during a vegetation fire in the Overstand area of Pringle Bay, South Africa, Jan. 3, 2019. EPA-EFE/NIC BOTHMA

A resident throws water onto burning embers after his house was totally destroyed during a vegetation fire in the Overstand area of Pringle Bay, South Africa, Jan. 3, 2019. EPA-EFE/NIC BOTHMA

epa07259750 A neighbor sprays water onto burning embers after Sheila Williamson's house was totally destroyed during a vegetation fire in the Overstand area of Pringle Bay, South Africa, 03 January 2019. A vegetation fire which was allegedly started by a New Year's Eve flare being fired off has claimed a life and seriously injured three people according to Overstrand Fire Services and Disaster Management. The fire which is being fanned by seasonal gale force South Easterly winds has devastated thousands of acres of indigenous Fynbos vegetation and gutted at least one house. The fire devastated areas near Betty's Bay, Pringle Bay, Hangklip and Rooi Els with evacuations taking place in parts of these coastal villages popular with tourists. EPA/NIC BOTHMA

A tourist paddles on a river past a mountain of burned Fynbos vegetation during a fire in the Overstand area of Pringle Bay, South Africa, Jan. 3, 2019. EPA-EFE/NIC BOTHMA

A fire in South Africa that was allegedly caused by a New Year's Eve flare had by Thursday claimed at least one life, injured three and devastated thousands of acres of vegetation in coastal towns along the Western Cape, a regional fire safety association said.

The deadly fire, believed to have started on Jan. 1 and which has been fanned by seasonal gale force South Easterly winds, has razed thousands of acres of indigenous Fynbos shrublands and gutted at least one house in Pringle Bay in the Overberg region.