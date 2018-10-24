Members of the African Progessive Movement protest outside parliament during the speech of newly appointed Finance Minister Tito Mboweni as he delivered the mid-term budget statement in Parliament, Cape Town, South Africa, Oct. 24, 2018. EPA-EFE/NIC BOTHMA

South Africa's government will run a budget deficit of 4 percent of gross domestic product in the fiscal year ending Mar. 31, the country's new finance minister said Wednesday, citing slower-than-expected growth and a shortfall in tax revenues, according to a report from the Dow Jones Newswires made available to EFE.

The new deficit target is above the ministry's previous aim of 3.6 percent of GDP for the 2018-19 fiscal year and will be watched closely by Moody's Investors Service, the last of the big ratings agencies that still rates South Africa's debt investment-grade.