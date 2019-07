Tourists enjoy the last rays of sun as it sets in the west over the Atlantic Ocean and under a huge heart sculpture at Camps Bay beach, Cape Town, South Africa, June 18, 2019. EPA-EFE/FILE//KIM LUDBROOK

A member of the public walks through the Zeitz Museum of Contemporary Art Africa (MOCAA) in the Waterfront in Cape Town, South Africa, June 18, 2019. EPA-EFE/FILE/KIM LUDBROOK

South Africa has deployed a special contingent of its army for the next three months to combat spiraling crime in Cape Town suburbs that have one of the highest crime and homicide rates in the world.

The measure was announced by South Africa's Police Minister Bheki Cele in parliament last week but the first few troops only began to be seen in the area on late Thursday.