Members of the Hawks special police unit raid the compound of the Gupta family during an early morning raid, Johannesburg, South Africa, Feb. 14, 2018. EPA-EFE/KIM LUDBROOK

Members of the Hawks special police unit raid the compound of the Gupta family during an early morning raid, Johannesburg, South Africa, Feb. 14, 2018. EPA-EFE/KIM LUDBROOK

Members of the Hawks special police unit raid the compound of the Gupta family during an early morning raid, Johannesburg, South Africa, Feb. 14, 2018. EPA-EFE/KIM LUDBROOK

South Africa's police on Wednesday arrested two people during a raid on the Johannesburg home of the Indian-born Gupta family, linked to corruption allegations that have struck the country's president, the state broadcaster reported.

The South African Broadcasting Corporation said that members of the Hawks special police unit detained one of the Gupta brothers, whose identity has not been disclosed, and an advisor, and seized documents and other material.