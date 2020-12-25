People look into a hall where a feeding scheme is happening after they where not allowed into the venue for social distancing reasons, Johannesburg, South Africa, 23 December 2020. EPA-EFE/KIM LUDBROOK

A mother holds her young child as they wait for food during a feeding scheme and food hand out by NGO 'Hunger has no religion' in Coronationville, Johannesburg, South Africa, 23 December 2020. EPA-EFE/KIM LUDBROOK