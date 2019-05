A general view of the National Assembly as members of the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) are sworn in during the swearing in of new members of the National Assembly and election of the National Assembly speaker, Cape Town, South Africa, May 22, 2019. EPA-EFE/NIC BOTHMA

Chief Justice of South Africa Mogoeng Mogoeng (C) arrives as parliamentarians stand an applaud during the swearing in of new members of the National Assembly and election of the National Assembly speaker in Parliament, Cape Town, South Africa, May 22, 2019. EPA-EFE/NIC BOTHMA

South African president Cyril Ramaphosa (C) is sworn in during the swearing in of new members of the National Assembly and election of the National Assembly speaker in Parliament, Cape Town, South Africa, May 22, 2019. EPA-EFE/NIC BOTHMA

South Africa’s newly-elected members of the National Assembly took their oath of office as lawmakers on Wednesday, two weeks after the general elections that saw Cyril Ramaphosa's ruling African National Congress (ANC) win with an absolute majority.

Chief Justice Mogoeng Mogoeng presided over the parliamentary session, in which the country’s president as well as the National Assembly speaker and deputy will also be elected by the 400 lawmakers.