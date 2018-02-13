South African President Jacob Zuma attends a luncheon for world leaders during the 71st session of the United Nations General Assembly at the United Nations headquarters in New York, New York, USA, Sept. 20, 2016. EPA-EFE/PETER FOLEY

South Africa's governing party, the African National Congress, on Tuesday formally submitted a request for Jacob Zuma's to be recalled from his duties as president, thus rejecting the scandal-embroiled incumbent's offer to delay his dismissal by a period of three to six months.

Zuma, 75, has rejected calls to stand down since he lost his position as party leader to Cyril Ramaphosa in Dec., but his almost 10-year stint in office has been stained by a slew of high-level corruption allegations that have left him isolated from the ANC's national executive committee, which has been negotiating the president's removal for weeks.