South African workers march as they embark on a nationwide protest against a proposed minimum wage in Cape Town, South Africa, on April 25, 2018. EPA-EFE/NIC BOTHMA

South African workers march as they embark on a nationwide protest against a proposed minimum wage in Cape Town, South Africa, on April 25, 2018. EPA-EFE/NIC BOTHMA

South African workers march as they embark on a nationwide protest against a proposed minimum wage in Cape Town, South Africa, on April 25, 2018. EPA-EFE/NIC BOTHMA

South African trade unions on Wednesday mounted the first general strike since former labor leader Cyril Ramaphosa became the country's president in February.

The strike was called by the South African Federation of Trade Unions (SAFTU), a splinter group of the largest labor organization, Cosatu, which was once led by Ramaphosa and is closely aligned with the ruling African National Congress (ANC).