Democratic Alliance (DA) leader Mmusi Maimane addresses the crowd during the final DA rally prior to the elections held in Soweto, Johannesburg, South Africa, May 4, 2019. EPA-EFE FILE/KIM LUDBROOK

Volunteers post election campaign posters for South African president Cyril Ramaphosa of the ruling party African National Congress (ANC) in Masiphumelele, Cape Town, South Africa, May 8, 2019. EPA-EFE FILE/NIC BOTHMA

The African National Congress (ANC) has won South Africa's general election held on May 8 with 57.5 percent of the votes, amid a decline in support, ensuring incumbent Cyril Ramaphosa's second term in office, the electoral commission said Saturday.

The ANC has garnered over 60 percent of the votes in all general elections since the victory of Nelson Mandela in 1994 which ushered in democracy 25 years ago.