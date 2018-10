The remains of burned out bush is seen near George, South Africa, Oct. 31, 2018. EPA-EFE/STR

The remains of a burned out car and house are seen near George, South Africa, Oct. 31, 2018. EPA-EFE/STR

Bushfires along The Garden Route in the Western Cape of South Africa have so far claimed eight lives and destroyed nearly 50,000 hectares of land, local authorities said Wednesday.

The Garden Route has been plagued by several bushfires since Oct. 24 when the first fire broke out in the Herold area, and the city of George 434 km (269 miles) east of Cape Town was forced to evacuate 200 residents.