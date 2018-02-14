The President of South Africa on Wednesday insisted he would not be stepping down from his post, after the ruling African National Congress party announced that he had until the end of the day to tender his resignation or else face a vote of no confidence.

In an interview with public broadcaster SABC, Jacob Zuma said he had not been given any reason as to why he should resign, but his almost 10-year stint in office has been stained by a slew of high-level corruption allegations that have left him isolated from the ANC's national executive committee, which has been negotiating his removal for weeks.