A volunteer wears personal protective equipment (PPE) at a Covid-19 drive-through vaccination facility at the Zwartkops Raceway in Pretoria, South Africa, 15 December 2021. EFE/EPA/Kim Ludbrook

A man receives a jab of Covid-19 vaccine at a drive-through vaccination facility at the Zwartkops Raceway in Pretoria, South Africa, 15 December 2021. EFE/EPA/Kim Ludbrook

A teenager receives a jab of Covid-19 vaccine at a drive-through vaccination facility at the Zwartkops Raceway in Pretoria, South Africa, 15 December 2021. EFE/EPA/Kim Ludbrook

South Africa has scrapped a nighttime curfew as indicators suggest it has passed an Omicron-driven fourth wave of Covid-19, the government announced.

The country, whose scientists were the first to detect the Omicron variant that is thought to have originated in southern Africa, registered a 29.7% decrease in cases last week, down to 89,781 from 127,753. EFE

ngp/jt