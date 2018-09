Bheki Cele, the current South African minister of police, talks to officers near Witbank, east of Johannesburg, South Africa, July 23, 2010. EPA-EFE FILE/STRINGER

The number of homicide, rape and sexual assault cases in South Africa saw a significant increase over the past year, according to data published by the government on Tuesday.

During the 2017-18 fiscal year, the number of homicides grew by 6.9 percent, totaling 20,336 cases, compared to the 19,016 murders registered the previous year.