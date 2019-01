A billboard of DR Congo's outgoing president, Joseph Kabila, burned by supporters of opposition leader Felix Tshisekedi, the head of the Union for Democracy and Social Progress (UDPS) party, is seen in Limete, Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo, on Jan. 10, 2019. EPA-EFE FILE/HUGH KINSELLA CUNNINGHAM

The Southern African Development Community on Sunday proposed a national unity government in the Democratic Republic of the Congo in the wake of disputed results of a recent presidential election.

SADC urged, in a statement, that the DR Congo follow in the footsteps of fellow African countries such as South Africa, Zimbabwe and Kenya, where a national unity government proved to be a successful solution.