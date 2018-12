Former South African President Jacob Zuma appears in court during his ongoing corruption case held at the KwaZulu-Natal High Court in Pietermaritzburg, South Africa, Nov. 30, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/ROGAN WARD

A South African High Court Thursday ruled that former president Jacob Zuma must pay his own legal fees during his corruption trial.

Last month, South African President Cyril Ramaphosa said the state would continue to cover Zuma's legal costs until the court decided otherwise.