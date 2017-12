Jacob Zuma addresses delegates during the 54th ANC National Conference held at the NASREC Convention Centre, Johannesburg, South Africa, Dec. 16, 2017. EPA-EFE FILE/KIM LUDBROOK

South Africa's constitutional court on Friday ordered parliament to set rules related to the potential dismissal of the country's president after it failed to hold him accountable for using public money to remodel his private residence.

The court ruled that parliament failed to determine whether Jacob Zuma had violated article 89 of the constitution and therefore to establish rules to regulate his impeachment.