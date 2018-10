Tito Mboweni, then president of South African Central Bank, participates at the G20 Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors Meeting in Sao Paulo, Brazil, Nov. 08, 2008. EPA-EFE/FILE/Sebastiao Moreira

South Africa's finance minister resigned on Tuesday after having admitted to meetings with a clan of businessmen involved in a large-scale state corruption scandal.

Nhlanhla Nene's departure was announced by President Cyril Ramaphosa, to be replaced by Tito Mboweni, a former head of the South African central bank and labor minister under late president Nelson Mandela.