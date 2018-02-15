South African President Jacob Zuma addresses the nation on TV via the national broadcaster SABC, responding to the political crisis surrounding him, in Pretoria, South Africa, Feb. 14, 2018. EPA-EFE/KIM LUDBROOK

South African lawmakers are due to gather Thursday to vote for a successor to Jacob Zuma, who recently bowed to party pressure and stepped aside as president amid a flurry of corruption allegations that had left him isolated from his supporters.

Cyril Ramaphosa, who became the acting president following Zuma's resignation, is backed by the ruling African National Congress party and widely expected to win the investiture vote in time to give a State of the Nation Address which, having been initially delayed, is slated for Friday.