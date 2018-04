FIle image of former South African President Nelson Mandela and his second wife, Winnie Mandela, at Johannesburg International airport, South Africa, Feb. 23, 1990. EPAEFE FILE/STR

File image of former South African President Nelson Mandela (R) standing with his wife Winnie Mandela (L) during the 'Welcome Home Rally' in Soweto, South Africa, Feb. 13, 1990. EPA-EFE FILE/STR

File image of South African anti-apartheid activist and politician Winnie Mandela at the Nelson Mandela Foundation in Houghton, to pay respect to the late South African anti-apartheid activist Ahmed Kathrada who passed away in Johannesburg, South Africa, 28 March 2017. EPA-EFE FILE/KEVIN SUTHERLAND

File image of Winnie Madikizela-Mandela listening to a speech at the opening of the Mandela House museum in Soweto, South Africa, Mar. 19, 2009. EPA-EFE FILE/JON HRUSA

The legendary South African civil rights activist and politician Winnie Madikizela-Mandela died on Monday aged 81, her personal assistant and family said.

A leading figure in the ruling African National Congress party, Mandela _ who was born in Bizana (Eastern Cape province) in 1936 _ had suffered from a kidney infection that led to her hospitalization in January.