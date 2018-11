A South African Presidential Protection Division policeman (L) patrols amongst community members as President Cyril Ramaphosa (not pictured) walks about the area for the launch of the Police Anti-Gang Unit (AGU) in Hanover Park, Cape Town, South Africa 02 November 2018. EPA/NIC BOTHMA

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa (R) meets community members during a walk about for the launch of the Police Anti-Gang Unit (AGU) in Hanover Park, Cape Town, South Africa 02 November 2018. EPA/NIC BOTHMA

South African Police members of the new Anti Gang Unit (AGU) on parade during the launch of the new unit in Hanover Park, Cape Town, South Africa 02 November 2018. EPA/NIC BOTHMA

A South African Presidential Protection Division policeman patrols as community members watch President Cyril Ramaphosa (not pictured) during a walk about for the launch of the Police Anti-Gang Unit (AGU) in Hanover Park, Cape Town, South Africa 02 November 2018. EPA/NIC BOTHMA

South Africa's president and its minister of police on Friday launched a new police anti-gang unit in a Cape Town township in a bid to tackle gang-related activities, the presidency said.

Cyril Ramaphosa met members of the community during a walkabout as part of the launch of the AGU, as documented by an epa-efe photographer on the ground.