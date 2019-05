President-elect Cyril Ramaphosa (C) celebrates during his inauguration ceremony at Loftus Versveld Stadium in Pretoria, South Africa, May 25, 2019. EPA-EFE FILE/YESHIEL PANCHIA

President-elect Cyril Ramaphosa raises his hand to the oath during his inauguration ceremony at Loftus Versveld Stadium in Pretoria, South Africa, 25 May 2019. EPA-EFE FILE/YESHIEL PANCHIA

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa was sworn in on Saturday as the nation celebrated Africa Day.

The leader of the African National Congress party promised to boost the country’s economy and clean up corruption during the massive ceremony at Loftus Versveld Stadium in the administrative capital, Pretoria.