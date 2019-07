Cyril Ramaphosa speaks after taking the oath of office at his inauguation as South African President at Loftus Versfeld stadium in Pretoria, South Africa, 25 May 2019. EPA-EFE/Siphiwe Sibeko/POOL

The president of South Africa on Friday accused the United States of being jealous of Huawei, the Chinese telecommunications company that has been at the center of a trade war between China and the US.

"They are clearly jealous that a Chinese company called Huawei has outstripped them and because they have been outstripped they must now punish that one company," said Cyril Ramaphosa in his opening speech at a digital economy conference in Johannesburg.