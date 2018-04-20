South African President Cyril Ramaphosa speaks to media outside 10 Downing Street following talks with British Prime Minister May in London, Britain, Apr. 17, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/ANDY RAIN

The South African president has had to cut a trip to the United Kingdom short after violent protests at home saw one person killed and the arrests of 23 others, according to the ruling African National Congress party.

In recent days, protests broke out in Mahikeng, the capital of the North West province, with shops looted, clashes between police and protesters and the burning of tires, demanding the resignation of local Premier Supra Mahumapelo, who has been accused of inefficiency and corruption.