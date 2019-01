ANC (African National Congress) and South African President Cyril Ramaphosa (L) with South African deputy President David Mabuza (R) during the ANC Election manifesto launch, Durban, South Africa, Jan. 12, 2019. EPA-EFE/KIM LUDBROOK

South Africa's ruling party, led by the African country's president, launched its election manifesto on Saturday during a big event to mark its 107th anniversary.

Economic development and job creation are key elements of the manifesto presented by African National Congress, which has been ruling the country since the establishment of the democracy in 1994, at the Moses Mabhida stadium in the eastern city of Durban.