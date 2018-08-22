South African students protest on the streets outside Parliament pleading for amnesty for fellow students who have been charged and convicted over the violent protests during the #FeesMustFall movement, Cape Town, South Africa, Aug 22, 2018. EPA-EFE/NIC BOTHMA

South African students took to protesting outside Parliament in Cape Town on Wednesday in a bid to pressure authorities into declaring an amnesty for fellow students charged or convicted over the so-called FeesMustFall movement demonstrations against tuition fee hikes, which turned violent in the fall of 2016.

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa has expressed his sympathy with the student movement but warned he could not grant amnesty as it would undermine the independence of the National Prosecuting Authority.